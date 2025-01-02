Neighbors gathered at Meridian City Hall to celebrate the final night of Chanukah

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Happy New Year, and Happy Chanukah!

To wrap up the holiday season, members of the community gathered at Meridian’s City Hall and braved the snow to celebrate the final evening of the Jewish Festival of Lights.

Neighbors and friends lit the final flame of the Chanukah celebration, a shining symbol of hope and light.

“He looked at the Menorah and he said ‘this is a sign of religious freedom, this is a sign of hope,” said Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz of Chabad Boise.

In partnership with the city - friends enjoyed live music, dancing, donuts and latkes, stories and prayers.

“Meridian is a community of many faiths. I thought it would be really special to have the festival of lights right here in Meridian, we’re just bringing more light into the world.” said Councilmember Liz Strader.

She and her son Evan coordinated the memorable event to mark the eighth and final night of Chanukah.

“I just think it’s a really good time to get together with family and friends,” said Evan Strader.