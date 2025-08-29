Nampa man wielding 2X4 arrested after assaulting Meridian police officer

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Wednesday evening, Gary Paulsen, a 30-year-old Nampa resident, was arrested by Meridian Police for battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting and obstructing an officer, and malicious injury to property.

According to Meridian Police, officers initially responded to a call regarding a man who had struck a vehicle with a wooden 2X4. Police say the damage to the vehicle is estimated to be worth $1,300.

They later identified the man as Gary Paulsen.

When they arrived on the scene and tried to arrest Paulsen, police say he resisted and struck an officer in the face. A melee ensued, and other officers were called to assist.

The officer assaulted by Paulsen sustained injuries to the face and arm.

Paulsen was then evaluated by Ada County Paramedics and taken to St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center, where he refused treatment. He was then cleared by hospital staff and booked into Ada County Jail.

Meridian Police thanked an unidentified citizen who "stepped in to assist our officer prior to additional help arriving."

"If you are that individual or know who this person was, please contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678," concludes the police statement.