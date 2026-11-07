MPD locates missing 61-year-old Burley woman

MERIDIAN, Idaho — UPDATE

MPD has shared to their social media page that the missing woman has since been located.

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ORIGINAL STORY

The Meridian Police Department (MPD) is currently searching for a 61-year-old woman from Burley.

According to MPD, she was staying at the Tru by Hilton near Eagle Road and Overland Road, and is unfamiliar with the area.

She was last seen at the hotel at 11 p.m.

MPD said that while they cannot confirm what she was wearing at the time, they believe she may be wearing pajamas, and is not wearing shoes. Her phone and wallet are not with her.

Officials shared that she was planning to attend an ICOM conference with her husband this Saturday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Meridian Police Dispatch at (208)-377-6790.