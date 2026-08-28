MPD: Boise man arrested for rape after allegedly providing juvenile with drugs, alcohol

MERIDIAN, Idaho — We're learning from the Meridian Police Department about an incident involving an adult and a juvenile.

On August 21 around 4:30 p.m., officers were notified that a man allegedly "had sexual intercourse with a female juvenile while parked near The Village at Meridian," MPD said.

Christopher Sotolongo, a 58-year-old Boise resident, was identified by police as the suspect in this incident.

According to police, the juvenile and Sotolongo "had recently met." MPD shared that Sotolongo used a different name to identify himself to the juvenile.

Sotolongo's vehicle was described to officers by the juvenile, and as their investigation continued, they were able to locate the car through license plate recognition.

MPD shared that Sotolongo "had provided the juvenile with drugs and alcohol in exchange for meeting with him."

He was arrested following an interview with police, and booked into the Ada County Jail on one count of rape.

This investigation is still ongoing.