Mountain View High School Student wins large national college scholarship

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Avery Lavier was surprised at a school assembly Wednesday morning with $40,000 toward her post-graduation goals of going to college. Here's how other students can enter.



“I was nervous and excited, I didn’t even know what to think,” said Avery Lavier.

She thought it was a typical school day at Mountain View High School… when she got the surprise of a lifetime.

$40,000 dollars to help cover the cost of continuing her education.

“I never thought it was possible that someone like me would ever get something like this,” said Avery.

It seemed like a classic school assembly, except this one was all about Avery!

Her parents and friends showing support, and sharing her surprise and success, “This is amazing for her, her future, for our family. We had no idea the magnitude.” said Avery's mom, Tera Lavier.

“I thought she was just going to get a little award!’ said her dad, Ken Lavier.

Avery is only the second Idaho student to take home the life-changing check.

She tells me that the newfound financial freedom will help her pursue healthcare studies in college, “I was hoping I could be a nurse or something like that."

Each month, College Board selects two students’ within their online program ‘Big Future’ for the $40,000 scholarships. The selection is random and not based on merit.

“They’re opportunity-based scholarships. What we really want to do is encourage kids to apply for college, to explore careers, and think about what they want their future to look like. Each time they fill out one of those steps, they are automatically entered into the drawing. It’s like the college tuition lottery,” said Penny Kotterman, a senior director at College Board.

Many smaller $500 awards are also awarded to students across the country.

“It’s truly impacted their lives, [for] kids that didn’t think they could ever go to college because they didn’t think they could afford it," said Kotterman.

And here in Meridian, a student’s life forever changed.

“She’s an amazing kid, she’s a hard worker. I’m not surprised that great things are gonna come to her, but this is just really special because she has a lot of anxiety and worry about college, and this really just helps our whole family, and her, know that she can go whatever she wants, she can do whatever she wants, you know? The sky’s the limit for her,” said mom.