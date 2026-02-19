Mild winter conditions may mean more yellow jackets, pests and weeds come spring

MERIDIAN, Idaho — February is tracking among the warmest on record, according to the National Weather Service in Boise, leaving some uncertainty about what spring and summer may bring.

Snow fell across the valley Wednesday, for what felt like the first time this season, but many homeowners are already seeing signs of an early spring.

Chris Owings, a Meridian resident and lifelong Idahoan, said this winter feels unlike most he can remember.

“The tulip bulbs are breaking ground, which is probably 4 or 5 weeks early,” Owings said.

Owings said the warmer weather has not only affected his landscaping, but also his family’s routine.

“They were out this weekend riding their bikes. It was nice out. [My daughter] drew chalk on the driveway, which they normally would be shoveling snow, not drawing with chalk,” he said.

With buds forming on trees and bulbs already emerging, Owings has started preparing his yard for what feels like an early spring.

Local garden experts say that shift may continue if warm conditions persist.

Jos Zamzow, co-CEO of Zamzows, said timing will be key for homeowners planning lawn and garden care.

“If this weather holds all the way to spring we might see things starting about 10 days earlier than they typically would. We have people coming in now in February asking, Should I start my lawn now? And it's still too early,” Zamzow said.

According to Zamzow, mild winters can allow more yellow jackets and earwigs to survive into spring, potentially increasing pest activity.

Warm conditions may also lead to weeds emerging earlier than usual, as soil temperatures rise faster during extended mild periods.

Still, Zamzow emphasized that conditions over the next several weeks will determine how the season unfolds, but recommends putting out extra yellow jacket traps early.

“Things may shift a little earlier than they typically do, but it's going to be on a case by case basis. Things like yellow jackets, you can put out pheromone traps earlier than you typically would,” he said.

If colder temperatures and additional snow return to valley floors in the coming weeks, yard preparation timelines could return to normal, he added.