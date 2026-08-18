Meridian woman believed to be the first Idahoan to swim the English Channel

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian woman accomplished something that just 2,100 people have done in history.

Mayor Robert Simison says Christine “Chrissy” Turpin swam the English Channel on Aug. 7. She entered the water around 3 a.m. England time, and swam for 15 hours and five minutes to reach the shores of France. She faced strong currents, jellyfish, cold temperatures, and heavy maritime traffic. The mayor’s office says they believe she is the first person from Idaho to achieve the milestone.

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison Meridian woman Chrissy Turpin completes swimming the English Channel on Aug. 7, 2026

Mayor Simison says Turpin and her family have lived in Meridian for 21 years, and she trained in places like Lucky Peak Reservoir, Quinn’s Pond, and YMCA pools. Turpin competed in six Ironman Triathlons, 32+ additional triathlons, 100-mile bike races, and three years of training specifically for the English Channel.

On his blog, Mayor Simison wrote, “Chrissy’s accomplishment reminds us of what is possible when dedication, focus, and athletic ability align towards a single goal. Her accomplishments reflect on everyone in Meridian and the state of Idaho and are an inspiration to anyone striving to accomplish a goal that seems out of reach.”