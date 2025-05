MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department has arrested a woman following an investigation into a stabbing that took place on April 24th.

According to police, the victim was injured during a confrontation that took place in a parking lot on Meridian Road. The victim was treated for her injuries and later released from the hospital.

Police say they arrested 44-year-old Tera Suarez of Meridian on April 30th, and she was booked into the Ada County Jail.