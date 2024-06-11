Watch Now
Meridian Speedway needs your help in finding their stolen Pacecar

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Tuesday, June 4, a silver Pacecar was stolen off the Meridian Speedway's property.

The City of Meridian confirms that the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette was taken around 6:30 am and the investigation, with Meridian Police Department is ongoing.

If you have seen our pace car since the morning of Tuesday, June 4, or have any information about its current whereabouts, please contact the Meridian police non-emergency line at 208-888-6678 with details.

The speedway team is finding a 'silver' lining through this, with a season pass and free ticket promotion. Several people on social media have been confused if the car was actually stolen, Idaho News 6 confirmed with local agencies that this is true.

