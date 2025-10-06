Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMeridian

Actions

Meridian schools placed on temporary lockdown as police pursued wanted suspect

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 4.41.37 PM.png
Madison Hardy
Idaho Fine Arts Academy opens new building
Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 4.41.37 PM.png
Posted

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A temporary lockdown has been lifted at multiple Meridian schools after police followed a wanted suspect on the afternoon of Monday, October 6.

Idaho Fine Arts Academy, Renaissance High School, and District Service Center were on lockdown for approximately 45 minutes, according to a press release sent by the West Ada School District.

The lockdown was placed under the guidance of law enforcement and began at 3:15 p.m., just as students were being released for the school day.

The suspect was being pursued in the area of both schools and the District Service Center.

All students and staff remained safe as the incident was being resolved.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Meridian reporter Allie Triepke