Meridian pumpkin patch features locally grown pumpkins and so much more

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Whether you want to jump on a giant pumpkin, go for a ride on a mechanical bull or just find the perfect pumpkin for your doorstep, Pumpkin Palooza - off Chinden Road near the Orchard Park library branch - has all that, and more.

“Our biggest thing is all about creating, where families can come and create experiences that kinda last for a lifetime,” said Kenny Robbins at Pumpkin Palooza Treasure Valley.

Take your pick! The patch portion of the property offers locally grown pumpkins from Wissel Farms down the road, “All the pumpkins you see here come from Nampa, so it’s a local guy that comes and he’ll deliver all the pumpkins that we save fresh about every week,” said Robbins.

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6

Other activities include ax throwing, carnival games, a petting zoo, fun inflatables for little and big kids, and a train ride.

For those looking for a challenge, the Palooza's Boise State ‘B’ hay maze is where you’ll want to find… or lose yourself.

“How many people have gone through it? And how many people have solved it, versus not? asked Triepke.

“We’ve had roughly about 650 people go through the maze. And out of those, about 250 people have easily been claimed through there,” said Robbins.

“Claimed?! HA!” laughed Triepke.

“Claimed yes haha we called them little victims, gotta keep it the spirit of Halloween,” said Robbins.

I even gave it a go… and said, “I think this is my first hay maze,” and spoiler alert… I didn’t do ‘a-maze-ing.’ Actually, I never made it to the end.

Kenny with Pumpkin Palooza tells me his kids' favorite activities to do here, “with my two kids… it would have to be the mechanical bull, and then… we call it the ‘Hippo’ but it’s just a big, giant 50-foot slide, that is by far the favorite, where she’ll go up and down a dozen times,” said Robbins.