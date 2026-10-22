Meridian Police: Two dead in apparent murder-suicide on N. Christian Avenue

MERIDIAN — Two people, a husband and wife, are dead in what Meridian Police are investigating as an apparent murder-suicide.

Police say they responded to the 5600 block of North Christian Avenue at 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, after concerns about the well-being of an individual at the home due to a possible domestic violence threat.

Police entered the home to conduct the welfare check and found two deceased individuals.

Police say the evidence suggests that the husband shot his wife before shooting himself. What led up to the shootings in still under investigation.

"The Meridian Police Department recognizes the devastating impact domestic violence has on individuals, families, and our community. Abuse and threats of violence should always be taken seriously.

Anyone who believes they or someone else is in immediate danger should call 911. Anyone who is experiencing domestic violence or is concerned about someone who may be experiencing abuse, is encouraged to seek help and connect with available resources," Meridian Police wrote in a press release.