Meridian Police seek suspects in hit-and-run collision

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that took place just before 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 23.

Officers responded to the intersection of McMillan and Locust Grove Roads, where a white Hyundai, with Idaho license plate 01G9RR, had run a red light while traveling westbound on McMillan Road. According to police, the Hyundai collided with a white Saturn, injuring the driver of the Saturn, who was a juvenile female.

Witnesses said that three Hispanic males exited the Hyundai and fled the scene on foot. Officers quickly established a perimeter and used a drone in an attempt to locate the suspects, but they have not been found.

The Meridian Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident to call non-emergency dispatch at (208) 577-3000.