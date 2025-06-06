Meridian Police searching for woman who vandalized Tesla Cybertruck with lipstick

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Police are searching for a woman who allegedly used lipstick to vandalize a Tesla Cybertruck, causing an estimated $500 in damage.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday when the suspect used lipstick to draw on the stainless-steel surface of the 2024 vehicle, according to Meridian police.

Police say that the suspect is a woman in her 20s or 30s with blue-colored hair who arrived in a red sedan.

Meridian PD asks anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident to contact dispatch at 208-377-6790 or email the Property Crimes Unit at propertycrimes@meridiancity.org.