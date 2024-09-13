Meridian Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating Gail Shaw, a missing 85-year-old female last seen driving westbound on I-84 around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

Police say Gail was driving to Meridian from out of state but inadvertently bypassed the city and arrived in Mountain Home, where she spoke to members of the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office. She was provided with updated route directions to Meridian.

Gail is described as around 5’3”, 120 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a white 2010 Toyota Tacoma Truck with a black tonneau cover (CA/8V77945).

Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or 911.