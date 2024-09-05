Meridian Police searching for missing 13-year-old

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kylie Travis was last seen on August 16 near Ten Mile Rd and Chinden Blvd.

Meridian Police say Kylie is listed as a runaway, and it's believed she is somewhere in the Treasure Valley.

Kylie is 5'0", with blue eyes and brown hair. She has piercings in her left eyebrow, right nostril and the center of her lower lip.

She had a black Hello Kitty backpack the last time she was seen.

If you have seen Kylie, or have any information on her whereabouts, call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790. You can also make a tip to Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.