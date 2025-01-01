Meridian Police officer attacked during NYE call

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police Officers responded to a call on Dec. 31 in the 3000 block of E. Wood Rim Way where a female victim said that an intoxicated male acquaintance was attempting to gain entrance into her home.

Upon arrival, an officer heard loud screaming and located the male, later identified as 26-year-old Erik Brigham of Meridian.

Brigham destroyed the victim’s video doorbell system and refused to follow the officer’s instructions to move away from the victim’s door — ultimately resisting the officer's attempt to arrest him.

Brigham attempted to take an officer’s gun and repeatedly refused to comply with his arrest. Officers ultimately had to use a carotid control hold technique which rendered the suspect momentarily unconscious.

No one was injured in the incident and Brigham was booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers.