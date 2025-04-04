Meridian Police investigate vandalism at Tesla dealership, $114,000 in damages reported

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are investigating a vandalism incident that occurred overnight at a Tesla dealership.

According to authorities, the incident took place between 6:30 p.m. on April 2 and 7:00 a.m. on April 3.

The Meridian PD reported that the suspect damaged 16 Tesla Cybertrucks and the side of the dealership building with red spray paint, which included the word "Nazi" on both the structure and some of the vehicles.

The estimated cost of the damage is around $114,000, as per the police.

The FBI, in conjunction with the Meridian Police, is actively looking into the matter and urges anyone with information to come forward.

To reach the Meridian Police Department, please call 208-377-6790.