Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMeridian

Actions

Meridian Police investigate suspicious car at The Village at Meridian, find no threat

New stores, restaurant coming soon to The Village at Meridian
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Village at Meridian
New stores, restaurant coming soon to The Village at Meridian
Posted

MERIDIAN, Idaho — At around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night, the Meridian Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at The Village at Meridian.

Upon arrival, officers secured the area and conducted an investigation.

After determining there was no threat to the public, Meridian PD reopened the previously closed areas of the Village.

In a news release posted to Facebook, Meridian Police said, "We commend the swift actions of our officers in ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. We also thank the public for promptly reporting their concerns, which plays a vital role in maintaining safety for everyone."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Meridian reporter Allie Triepke