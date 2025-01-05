Meridian Police investigate suspicious car at The Village at Meridian, find no threat

MERIDIAN, Idaho — At around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night, the Meridian Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at The Village at Meridian.

Upon arrival, officers secured the area and conducted an investigation.

After determining there was no threat to the public, Meridian PD reopened the previously closed areas of the Village.

In a news release posted to Facebook, Meridian Police said, "We commend the swift actions of our officers in ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. We also thank the public for promptly reporting their concerns, which plays a vital role in maintaining safety for everyone."