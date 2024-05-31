Meridian Police Department seeking public help in burglary investigation

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who entered multiple vehicles and stole several items in a subdivision in south Meridian on May 29, 2024. The two males are both wearing black sweatpants, black sweatshirts, hoods, and masks.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information, please email the Meridian Police Department tip line at CrimeTips@meridiancity.org, call the tip line at 208-895-3362, or call non-emergency dispatch, 208-377-6790.

The Meridian Police Department would like to thank media and the public for their assistance in this investigation.