Meridian police ask for help identifying construction site vandals

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Police in Meridian are seeking help from the public after a string of vandalism at multiple construction sites in the area.

On Sunday, June 30, officers responded to the initial vandalism report at a construction site near the intersection of N Magical Creek and W Plateau Creek.

According to witness reports, two male juveniles were throwing large rocks through the windshields of vehicles at the site. Witnesses say the suspects left the scene on a bicycle and scooter after realizing they'd been seen.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered three excavators and a loader with shattered windows. They linked the vandalism to other construction site crimes nearby, one near N Glassford St and W Redwood Creek Drive where a backhoe's window was shattered and the other near W Los Flores Drive where an excavator had similar damage.

Police are now asking any residents with information to come forward by calling the non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790 or by contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously at 208-343-COPS.