Meridian Police are warning residents to be cautious of text scams involving IRS payments

MERIDAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are reminding the public that if you receive a text message claiming to be from the IRS demanding immediate payment or personal information, it's a scam.

Authorities state that the IRS typically communicates through official letters and does not request sensitive information or payments via text or phone.

Meridian PD reminds everyone to verify any suspicious contact and use official IRS contact information. Staying informed and cautious is the best way to protect yourself from scams.

