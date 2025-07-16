Meridian Police apprehend wanted fugitive following standoff

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Tuesday, officers with the Meridian Police Department apprehended 43-year-old wanted fugitive James Chapman in a residential area near W. Cherry Lane and N. Ten Mile Road in Meridian.

Police say on arrival, Chapman refused to comply with officers and barricaded himself in the residence.

According to a report from police, the Meridian/Garden City Special Tactics Group (STG) was activated, and at around 2:30 p.m., Chapman peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.