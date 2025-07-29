Meridian PD arrests 25-year-old for alleged rape

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Tuesday afternoon, detectives with the Meridian Police Department arrested 25-year-old Erik Carrasco Benitez for the alleged violent rape of an unidentified female victim near the 100 block of E. Broadway Avenue in Meridian on July 5, 2025.

On the day in question, police say that "the female victim contacted law enforcement by waving down officers shortly after the incident occurred." Detectives immediately launched an investigation into the incident, and Benitez was identified as a suspect.

A "multi-week investigation" led to Benitez being taken into custody and placed in the Ada County Jail.