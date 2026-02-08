Meridian man arrested on multiple rape charges; admitted to drugging victim over a five-year period

MERIIDAN — A Meridian man faces ten felony rape charges after Meridian Police detectives received a tip that the suspect had posted multiple videos of himself having sexual intercourse with an incoherent, incapacitated female online.

The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Thomas Spencer. According to a press release from the Meridian Police Department, Spencer posted the videos in a chatroom on a social media platform called Telegram.

Detectives located the adult female victim, who said she did not consent to the activity and was unaware that the videos were made. She told police she had no recollection of the events.

Police say they then learned that Spencer was receiving pharmaceutical controlled substances via mail from others on Telegram. Spencer admitted to using the drugs to incapacitate his victim multiple times over five years to perform the illegal acts.

Spencer was placed under arrest on Feb. 6. He faces five felony counts of rape and five felony counts of video voyeurism.

Officials say more charges may result from the ongoing investigation.