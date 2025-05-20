Meridian man arrested on 10 counts of possession of child sexually exploitative material

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A 20-year-old Meridian man faces multiple felony charges after police say he possessed materials showing child sexual exploitation.

Kameron Kanyid Johnson was arrested Monday on 10 counts of possession of child sexually exploitative material, according to the Meridian Police Department.

Police say that the investigation began in December 2024 when authorities received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip included three separate reports of potential child sexual abuse material submitted between July and November 2024, all believed to be linked to the same online account.

On Monday, Meridian police executed a search warrant at Johnson's address, where they seized electronic evidence. Johnson was arrested at the scene and transported to the Ada County Jail.