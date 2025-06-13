Meridian man arrested for lewd conduct with teen he met at church

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A 24-year-old Meridian man has been arrested and charged with multiple felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct involving a teenage girl he met at church, according to the Meridian Police Department.

Isaiah Teague was taken into custody following an investigation into incidents reported between 2024 and 2025. Investigators said Teague met the 15-year-old victim through his involvement in youth ministry at a church they both attended.

Teague was booked into the Ada County Jail on five felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct. Police say he was arrested without incident.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case and the victim's age, police will not be releasing additional details at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they may be an additional victim to contact the Meridian Police Department at (208) 888-6678.