Meridian man arrested following foot chase and break-in at occupied building

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Erik Enriques, 32, was arrested on today, after a brief foot chase with law enforcement at North Meridian Road and East Woodbury Drive.

Deputies from the Ada County Sheriff’s ACTION Team, U.S. Marshals, and Meridian Police located Enriques, who attempted to flee and broke into an occupied building.

He was quickly apprehended nearby.

Enriques faces multiple charges, including:

- Assault or Battery (felony)

- Use of a Deadly Weapon (felony)

- Fleeing and Eluding Police (felony)

- Unlawful Entry (felony)

- Possession of a Controlled Substance (felony)

- Resisting and Obstructing (misdemeanor)

This arrest follows an April 4 incident where he fled from Boise Police after ramming a patrol car.

Enriques was already wanted on a felony probation violation.

After abandoning his vehicle near Kay Avenue, authorities set up a perimeter to search for him.

He is now in custody at Ada County Jail.