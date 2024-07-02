Meridian man arrested after hit-and-run

MERIDIAN, ID — A Meridian man has been arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident after a crash on June 29, which left two people seriously injured.

Around 11:37 p.m. on June 29, Meridian Police officers responded to an injury crash involving a Black Honda motorcycle and a Ford F-150 at the intersection of East Fairview Avenue and Venture Street. According to police, the Ford F-150 was being driven by Green.

As the motorcyclist was in the process of changing lanes, Green made a sudden, un-signaled lane change, hitting the motorcyclist. The collision caused the motorcyclist to eject into the westbound lanes of Fairview where Green failed to stop and continued driving eastbound on Fairview at a high rate of speed away from the collision.

After the initial crash, a citizen got out of their vehicle to help the motorcyclist and an additional vehicle struck the motorcyclist and the citizen in the westbound lanes of travel. The driver of the motorcycle and the good Samaritan were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Garden City Police officers located Green and conducted a traffic stop in Boise. Officers then conducted roadside tests and determined that Green was impaired.