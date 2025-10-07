Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Meridian man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at skateboarders

The suspect was arrested without injury after officers fired one round
Meridian Police
A.J. Howard
Meridian Police
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian man was arrested early Tuesday after police say he pointed a loaded handgun at three people in The Village parking lot.

Meridian Police say officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon near The Village and N Records Way.

According to investigators, three victims in their 20s told officers they had been skateboarding in the area when they were confronted by a man who racked a 9mm handgun and pointed it at them. The victims left the area and called 911.

Officers identified the suspect as 44-year-old Wayne Alexander Gaddis of Meridian. Police set up a perimeter and found him near the Blaze Pizza complex.

During attempts to get Gaddis to surrender, an officer fired one round from an AR-15, missing the suspect. Gaddis was then taken into custody without further incident. Police say a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber was recovered from his person. No one was injured.

Gaddis was booked into the Ada County Jail on three counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the incident.

