Meridian man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at skateboarders

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian man was arrested early Tuesday after police say he pointed a loaded handgun at three people in The Village parking lot.

Meridian Police say officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon near The Village and N Records Way.

According to investigators, three victims in their 20s told officers they had been skateboarding in the area when they were confronted by a man who racked a 9mm handgun and pointed it at them. The victims left the area and called 911.

Officers identified the suspect as 44-year-old Wayne Alexander Gaddis of Meridian. Police set up a perimeter and found him near the Blaze Pizza complex.

During attempts to get Gaddis to surrender, an officer fired one round from an AR-15, missing the suspect. Gaddis was then taken into custody without further incident. Police say a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber was recovered from his person. No one was injured.

Gaddis was booked into the Ada County Jail on three counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the incident.