Meridian man accused of punching officers following noise complaint

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A 30-year-old Meridian man is facing 9 felony charges after he reportedly punched a Meridian Police officer in the face following a police response to a noise complaint.

According to a release from the Meridian Police Department, officers received a noise complaint in connection with a "vehicle parked on the street blaring loud music" near Carlese Ave. in West Meridian at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, the vehicle's passenger, Eric Ndayishimiye, left the vehicle and "walked away from the location." Police say the driver was cooperative and spoke with officers about the complaint.

During questioning, officers say the vehicle "smelled of marijuana," and they discovered open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle.

Meridian Police say Ndayishimiye, the suspect who left the vehicle, ultimately returned, but refused to cooperate with law enforcement officers.

While officers were placing Ndayishimiye under arrest, they say, "he began battering the officer arresting him, punching him in the face one time, and attempting to punch and kick him multiple times."

Police say additional officers were required to take the suspect into custody, during which he continued to act aggressively, "by attempting to bite, strike, and/or spit on them."

Eric Ndayishimiye was later booked into the Ada County Jail on six counts of felony battery on law enforcement, 3 counts of felony assault on law enforcement, and one count of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers.

The officer who was punched sustained minor injuries. The suspect was not injured.