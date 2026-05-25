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Meridian house fire damages home and multiple vehicles; no injuries reported

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KIVI
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MERIDIAN, Idaho — A fire that started Monday afternoon near E. 2nd Street and Williams Street in Meridian spread from two vehicles into nearby trees, a shed and a home, according to the Meridian Fire Department.

Crews responded just after 1:30 p.m. and found both vehicles fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Firefighters worked to stop the flames from spreading farther into nearby properties. Fire damage also reached part of a neighboring lawn.

Officials said four people safely made it out of the home. Two cats were also rescued and reunited with their families.

No injuries were reported to residents, pets or firefighters.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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