Meridian Fire says the cause of house fire that displaced a family is "undetermined"

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The cause of the house fire which displaced a Meridian family in early January was found to be "undetermined" by the Meridian Fire Department.

The fire, which started on Jan. 6, was reported by neighbors who said they heard a loud blast. Four family members, including their pets, were inside the home at the time of the explosion but were able to escape safely.

According to witnesses, some neighbors acted quickly to ensure everyone made it out before the flames took over the house.

The community has since rallied together to raise over $25,000 for the family on their GoFundMe. A local car dealership also gifted the family a new car, since the fire burned all 4 of the family's vehicles.

The report, which was shared to Idaho News 6 by the family, reads: "Based upon a scientific fire scene examination, patterns, and witness statements, a lack of clear and accurate information about the relationship between variables, possible ignition sequence theories, careful fire pattern analysis and information provided by the Meridian Fire Department, it is the shared hypothesis by investigators that the cause of this fire is ruled undetermined."