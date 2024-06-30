Watch Now
Meridian Fire responds to residential fire on Martin Creek Drive

Steve Dent
Posted at 6:32 PM, Jun 29, 2024

MERIDIAN, ID — The Meridian Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Martin Creek Drive just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.

According to the deputy on scene, the fire started in a backyard shed, but quickly spread to the nearby home. The fire then traveled to a neighboring house and the two homes suffered extensive damage before it was extinguished.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation. Meridian Fire was assisted by several agencies including Meridian Police, as well as the Eagle, Star and Middleton Fire Departments.

