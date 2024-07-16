Meridian Fire responds after lawnmower sparks flames near houses

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Treasure Valley has been filled with a light smoke due to large fires around the state, but if you're seeing smoke near the intersection of Eagle Rd and Victory Rd in Meridian it may be coming from small fire that started in a nearby open field on Tuesday, July 16.

Meridian Fire is already on the scene as of 2:45 pm, they're working to extinguish the flames and ensure there is no remaining risk to the nearby houses.

According to fire crews on the scene a grounds crew was tending to the open area, mowing the grass and picking weeds, when the mower sparked and ignited the grass.

This is a developing situation, more information will be added to this article as it is released.