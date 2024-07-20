Meridian Fire Department called to scene of deadly house fire.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On July 19th, at 7:02 p.m., Meridian Firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire close to the junction of Black Cat Road and W. Vaquero Lane. Upon arrival, fire crews witnessed flames engulfing the house. They were informed that two individuals were trapped inside and immediately initiated rescue operations. Tragically, one man succumbed at the scene, while a woman was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

"The safety of all our residents is a top priority to our department, we extend our condolences to the family for this tragic loss. The men and women of Meridian Fire Department and surrounding agencies were challenged with the most difficult of circumstances and performed admirably and heroically to give the occupants their best chance at survival." Fire Chief Kris Blume

Twelve units in total were deployed, successfully extinguishing the fire in just half an hour. Meridian Fire extends their gratitude to Nampa Fire, Kuna Fire, Eagle Fire, Meridian Police, and Ada County Emergency Medical Services for their swift and invaluable aid at the scene. The investigation into the fire's cause remains ongoing.