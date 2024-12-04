MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian finalizes design concepts for future Community Center at Settlers Park. Now it's time for you to weigh in -- Parks and Rec is hosting an open house Thursday Dec 5, come anytime from 5:30-7pm, at City Hall to share ideas, ask questions and view design concepts.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“This new community center will be wonderful,” said Bill Bowman, who lives alongside Settlers Park and looks forward to living within walking distance to the future Meridian Community Center -- near Ustick and Meridian Road.

“I expect to use it a lot,” said Bowman.

Besides improving his quality of life, Bowman feels the new facility will increase property values in his subdivision.

“Those neighborhoods over there need something like that,” said Bowman.

As Idaho News 6 reported in April, the city bought the 11-acre lot for $4.2 million from the West Ada School District.

We learned more about Parks and Rec's plans in May. Now, Director Steve Siddoway says they’ve finalized their design concepts, and are ready for public feedback.

“There’s additional parking right up against the ball[park] fields, which is really important to folks. But there is also separate parking for the community center – and the dog park is on the far south side,” said Siddoway.

Hoping to cater to all ages - a first look at the designs shows plans inside for a fitness studio, crafts rooms, a demo kitchen and meeting spaces.

The center will be just under 22,000 sq ft, much larger than the current community center on 2nd and Idaho Ave.

“You can see that there is a lot of green space, and open space as well,” said Siddoway.

Construction could start as early as Summer 2026, if a bid is accepted next winter.

The project won't fall on taxpayers. Rather, the design and construction costs will be covered by Impact fees. Meaning growth and development will foot the bill.

Before a budget proposal goes to the council next Summer, Siddoway and his team will present the plans and collect public input at an open house on Thursday.

“We’re excited to show the plans for the new community center. We hope that people will come out and take a look at them, [and] learn something about what we’re proposing, and give us feedback. We want to hear from the public about what they think about the new community center design,” said Siddoway.

“I’m going to go to that meeting they are going to have. I need to think about that a little bit, about what I think would be beneficial,” said Bowman.