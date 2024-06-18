Meridian Dairy Days provides funding for future farmers

Meridian Dairy Days events are teeing off… with a fun way to raise money for future farmers. The scholarships will helping students pursuing careers in agriculture.



Participating in Dairy Days events will also contribute to local student scholarships.

“In the future I want to farm about 500 acres and then have 100 pair of cows.” said Peyton Watson.

Peyton Watson is just one of the many FFA students benefiting from the scholarships provided through Meridian Dairy Days.

“So this scholarship is going to help me do that because I’m going to get my degree in ag business to help me learn how to manage operations,” said Watson.

Providing thousands of dollars to agriculture students wouldn’t be possible without events like the Annual Keith Bird Memorial Golf Tournament.

“A lot of people benefit, I think it was like 100 seniors got scholarships,” said Watson.

Over 100 golfers hit the links Monday in Meridian, raising thousands to support future farmers.

Allie Triepke / KIVI Keith Bird Memorial Golf Tournament for Meridian Dairy Days

The scholarships give local students the opportunity to be a part of Meridian’s farming history.

“With the loss of farmland, and less and less people involved in agriculture, it’s important to have young people that still go into that field,” said Hans Bruijn, the president of Meridian Dairy Days Dairy Board.

Back for the 95th year, Meridian Dairy Days will have multiple events the public can attend to support 4-H and FFA students.

“We hope that anybody that has a little time will come out, because again, all of our proceeds do go to scholarships for helping out the youth in the valley,” said Hans.