Meridian celebrates Idaho's artists with first ever fine art festival

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The first ever Meridian Fine Art Festival is celebrating artists from around the area with a two-day weekend event full of local creativity, crafts, tasty treats, and live entertainment.

The fine art festival features 125 artists and craftsmen from the surrounding region representing art forms from painting to leatherwork, wood burning to stained glass, as well as handcrafted jewelry.

The free outdoor event will be held at Julius M Kleiner Park near the Village in Meridian.

The event runs from 10am - 6pm on June 29 and 10am - 4pm on June 30, with plans for the event to be held on the last weekend in June annually following the inaugural event.

Applications for the event in June 2025 will open on October 15. For more information on this year's event and the upcoming festivals, visit MeridianFineArtFestival.com.