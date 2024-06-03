Meridian celebrates Gene Kleiner Day with a free outdoor concert

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian is inviting the public to a celebration at Kleiner Park in honor of Gene Kleiner, who donated the 60-acre park, and $25 million to develop it, to the city to remember his late father, Julius M. Kleiner, whom the park is named after. Gene Kleiner Day is set for Saturday, June 8.

Julius was a Russian immigrant who moved to the States in 1915 and farmed the land on which the park now sits until his passing in 1972. You can read more about Julius and his impact in Meridian here.

“Kleiner Park is an incredible asset to our city and greatly contributes to our community’s quality of life,” said Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Steve Siddoway. “Gene Kleiner’s donation of this magnificent park has created a lasting legacy each of us can appreciate and challenges us to find our own ways to practice generosity and service as we work together to build community.”

The event will feature a free outdoor concert by the Meridian Symphony Orchestra, which begins at 4 pm in the park bandshell.

Attendees are asked to bring folding chairs or blankets for seating and are welcome to bring food for picnics. The park's concession stand will also be selling snacks and beverages during the event. Learn more about Gene Kleiner Day here.