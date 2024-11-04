Merdian Police officers in hospital following crash with vehicle on Franklin Road

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Two Meridian police officers are in the hospital following an injury crash on Monday morning.

Around 11:40 a.m., two Meridian Police officers were headed southbound on Meridian Road in a marked patrol unit when a silver Toyota Corolla ran a red light at Franklin and Meridian Roads and struck the police vehicle in the passenger side.

According to police, the Toyota Corolla was driven by a 19-year-old male traveling eastbound — a passenger in his vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital. Both police officers involved in the accident were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Idaho State Police are investigating the accident and cited the driver of the Toyota Corolla for misdemeanor inattentive driving.