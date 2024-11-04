Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMeridian

Actions

Merdian Police officers in hospital following crash with vehicle on Franklin Road

Two Meridian police officers, and one vehicle passenger, are in the hospital following an injury crash on Monday morning
Meridian Police
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Howard
Meridian Police
Posted

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Two Meridian police officers are in the hospital following an injury crash on Monday morning.

Around 11:40 a.m., two Meridian Police officers were headed southbound on Meridian Road in a marked patrol unit when a silver Toyota Corolla ran a red light at Franklin and Meridian Roads and struck the police vehicle in the passenger side.

According to police, the Toyota Corolla was driven by a 19-year-old male traveling eastbound — a passenger in his vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital. Both police officers involved in the accident were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Idaho State Police are investigating the accident and cited the driver of the Toyota Corolla for misdemeanor inattentive driving.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Meridian reporter Allie Triepke