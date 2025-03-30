Man struck by car as Tesla protest in Meridian turns violent

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Saturday at approximately 1 p.m., a protest in front of the Tesla dealership on Franklin Road in Meridian turned violent when one protester struck another counterprotester with their vehicle.

According to a release from the Meridian Police Department, 70-year-old Christopher Talbot of Meridian made an "obscene gesture" towards a 49-year-old before hitting the same person with their car. The victim had just parked his truck, which was adorned with pro-Trump flags, and exited the vehicle when Talbot hit him with his car.

After being hit, the 49-year-old transported himself to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was able to capture Talbot's license plate, which led officers to arrest Talbot without further incident at his residence. Talbot was subsequently booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with one count of Aggravated Battery.