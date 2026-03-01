Man pronounced dead after authorities say he was struck by multiple vehicles in Meridian

MERIDIAN — A man riding an electric scooter near Settler's Park in Meridian was struck and killed on Saturday night. Investigators say they believe the victim and his scooter were struck by multiple vehicles, with authorities asking the public for assistance in identifying additional vehicles that may have been involved in the crash.

According to a press release from the Meridian Police Department, at around 11 p.m. Saturday, police and emergency services were dispatched to a vehicle crash involving a male riding an electric scooter on W. Ustick Road near Settler's Park.

Investigators determined that two vehicles on the scene had struck the male or the scooter. Police say that witness testimony revealed the male may have also been struck by one or more other vehicles that fled the area.

It is currently unknown if the male was struck while riding in the roadway or if there was another event that caused him to be incapacitated in the roadway before being hit.

Multiple citizens, including witnesses, reportedly stopped to render aid. Emergency services attempted to perform life-saving measures, but sadly, the male was pronounced deceased.

The male's identity is currently unknown, officials say.

MPD's crash reconstruction team is investigating the incident. Two vehicles have been seized from the scene. Their drivers are cooperating with investigators.

Police say that one or more other vehicles may have already struck the male prior to those cooperating with authorities. One of these vehicles may have been a blue SUV.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Meridian Police at 208-888-6678.

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates on this story.