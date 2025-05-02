Made in Idaho: Meridian mother-daughter duo hopes to inspire others with illustrated book

MERIDIAN, Idaho — This week’s ‘Made in Idaho,’ features a mother-daughter duo from Meridian who are hoping to inspire others to lean into intentional time with each other.

“I love spending time with my mother. No matter where we go or what we are doing, we can talk about anything and everything,” said Kristina Sholotyuk, the 15-year-old author.

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6 'Date with Mom' by Kristina Sholotyuk

Date with Mom, written by high school sophomore Kristiana Sholotyuk of Meridian, features a mother and her daughter spending a day together... exploring the city and growing closer… a reflection of Kristiana and her mom Tatyana’s relationship.

The book is illustrated by Mary Zueva.

“It’s just something special that we have,” said Tatyana Sholotyuk - Kristina’s mom.

“I would always go on dates with my mom, and that would really inspire me. I would ask my cousins and my friends about it and they have never done anything like that so I was like, ‘You know what? Let me inspire some other girls or moms just to go out together and spend time together,” said Sholotyuk.

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6

Meridian Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke tagged along with the 15-year-old author and her mom as they grabbed ice cream from Truffles in downtown Meridian; a scene ‘scooped’ from the book’s pages.

“We’d always get ice cream so I thought, why not incorporate it?”

Helping mothers and daughters “get on the same page” the illustrated book also includes discussion questions.

“What are some of those questions?” asked Triepke.

“[One is] like ‘what is the most embarrassing thing that ever happened to you?’ There are some very funny stories that I have heard from my mom,” said Kristiana.

“That helps her to open up and for me to understand what she needs, you know, what she’s going through, that I can help her [with],” said Tatyana Sholotyuk, Kristina’s mom.

If you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift, check out more book details on their website.