Made in Idaho: Meridian couple crafts truffles and ice cream

Lisa Black is making Meridian a little sweeter, with each coffee, cone, and chocolate sold.

A decade into hand-making each treat, her inspiration for the shop name 'Truffles,’ came from the first chocolate she made with a popular Christmas holiday flavor.

"Just family and friends trying to do a peppermint truffle," said Black.

While Lisa whips up coffee and candy, her husband crafts the dozen or so ice creams, sourcing flavors from local farms.

"Mint extract that's farmed over in Marsing," said Black.

"The mint is from Marsing?" asked Triepke.

"Yes!" said Black.

With new Truffle flavor creations each season, the possibilities seem endless for chocolate lovers as they can pick out their own custom box to take home or even gift during the holiday season.

"Our seasonals are the Gingerbread and Balsamic Figgy Pudding," said Black.

The holiday gift ideas don't stop at the counter. Since Lisa's business started by sharing space in other stores, she's happy her storefront can now 'pay-it-forward,’ featuring products from several local artists.

"So Anne brought these in the other day, they are cracker trays, and she actually makes these, she's a woodworker," said Black.

Being in the heart of the city, Lisa says one of the best parts about owning Truffles, Etc. is chatting with regular customers and meeting new faces, "We are just so blessed by the Meridian community.”