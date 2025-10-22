Local students get shopping spree to celebrate new Nordstrom Rack opening

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Before the doors officially open to the new Nordstrom Rack at The Village at Meridian is giving back to a group of local students.

Lauren McClain was one of the mentees from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Idaho who received a $400 shopping spree from the new store. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a nonprofit that pairs children facing adversity with supportive mentors.

“Anything with fun colors, I’m a big fan of,” said McClain, who studies GeoScience at Boise State.

McCain loves bright colors and to express that in her fun style, but her confidence didn’t always come easily. “I didn’t want anyone to look at me,” she told Idaho News 6 Reporter Allie Triepke.

That began to change when she met her mentor, Amy, more than a decade ago.

“Did Amy inspire you to be more yourself?” asked Triepke. “Oh yeah, 100%,” said McClain. “My life has always been kind of a bit unpredictable. So I always knew when I went out with Amy… it was very stable, and that’s something I needed growing up.”

Over the years, Nordstrom has donated more than $2 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters across the nation. For McClain and others like her, that support has made a lasting impact.

“And you’re giving someone else something to look up to, and having Madison in my life, I know for a fact that it helped,” said Abigail Cox, another student who took part in the event. She said she plans to use her gift to buy interview-ready clothes and start her business career strong.

For Danner Duggan, the experience meant more than just a pair of new shoes; it was a moment to reflect on the growth in his life and the mentor who walked alongside him.

“He’s been there through thick and thin for me. I’ve been through a lot of adversity in my life. He taught me life lessons that I might not have ever learned. He really just means a lot to me,” Duggan said of his mentor, David.

All three students say they hope to one day give back to the program that helped shape who they are, to go from mentee to mentor and inspire the next generation.

Nordstrom Rack’s official grand opening at The Village at Meridian is Thursday at 9 a.m.