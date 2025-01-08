Local nonprofits accept checks from the 2024 Albertsons Boise Open ticket sales

MERIDIAN, Idaho — For the fourth year in a row, over $3 million is being poured back into our community and local nonprofits through ticket sales of Boise’s popular summer golf tournament.

Making stories like these possible: “When Bex came in, she was a stray… Then I was able to adopt her, and make her mine,” said Laurien Mavey. She serves as a Public Relations Specialist for Idaho Humane Society, and is a proud dog mom.

“All these funds help support scholarships,” said Nick Blasius, the Executive Director for First Tee Idaho. “We want there to be zero hurdles preventing kids from participating in First Tee Idaho classes. So all these funds just help support scholarships and supplies for classes and make sure we can keep that cost extremely low."

First Tee Idaho is just one of the 40 organizations that benefits from golf fans and concertgoers that purchase tickets for the Boise Open, because of the Mondelez Ticket Support Charity program.

Nonprofits like Make-A-Wish Idaho tell me that it’s an “amazing blessing” to receive the money raised, and that $56-thousand will allow them to grant around 8 wishes for local kids with terminal illnesses.

The Idaho Humane Society tells me that in 2024 they took in around 12,000 animals, breaking a record for the amount of animals cared for in one year. Many of them needed medical care.

“This is such a huge check, we are so grateful. So this money goes a really long way in helping us cover all the medical costs. We also spay, neuter, microchip, vaccinate, so when you can adopt from us, your animal is ready to go,” said

A plan that sounds good to Idaho Humane Society alumni “Bex”.

If you're already looking forward to 2025's tournament, check out more information on their website. The dates are Aug 14-17, 2025. Tickets will be available come springtime.