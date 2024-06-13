Local group knits blankets and hats for the Community Baby Shower

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The knitting group has crafted and donated thousands of items to local nonprofits, as well as Idaho News 6's Community Baby Shower. Here's how you can contribute.



The group meets at the Meridian Senior Center, Wednesdays at 10am.

You can donate yarn and knitting supplies to the Madhatters so they can continue to make blankets, hats and more.

The Madhatters have been knitting, crocheting and laughing together for yearsMeridian resident Linda Powell says, “they’re all here for socialization. But it’s nice to be able to produce items that we can donate to various groups."

The women have donated hundreds of handmade hats, blankets and scarfs to local nonprofits, “then the Community Baby Shower started and so we added baby items. I think to date we’ve donated up to 2900 items,” said Powell.

Each one carefully crafted, “It does take weeks,” said Powell.

But the women agree it’s the quality that matters, "it’s certainly made with love, and the quality is significantly greater. You’re getting something that’s unique, you’re not getting something that’s just mass produced,” said Powell.

You can help them with their mission of knitting blankets for babies by donating unused yarn and knitting supplies to their group at the Meridian Senior Center.

Anyone who belongs to the senior center can join them Wednesdays at 10am

“We don’t have any requirements other than that you are a senior, like to knit or crochet and like to laugh,” said Powell.