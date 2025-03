MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Krispy Kreme location in Meridian is set for a grand reopening on Monday, March 17th.

In late January, Meridian Fire and other local authorities responded to reports of smoke at the Krispy Kreme location. Upon arrival, crews extinguished a fire inside the store, leading to its temporary closure for repairs.

Located at 1525 North Eagle Rd., the establishment will open its doors at 6:00 a.m.