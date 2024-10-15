Juvenile in custody after police response puts Rocky Mountain High School on 'hall check' in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Students at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian were put on a ‘hall check’ briefly Tuesday morning, remaining in their classrooms while police pursued a juvenile suspect near the school.

A spokesperson for the Meridian Police Department tells us the juvenile is now in custody, and the hall check has been lifted. The school did not go into a lockdown.

Several Meridian Police officers responded to the scene to help locate the juvenile suspect. We are still waiting to learn more information about what started the initial police response.

The following email was sent to parents of Rocky Mountain students:

I want to inform you that out of an abundance of caution, Rocky Mountain High School is currently in a hall check due to police activity in the surrounding area. This is a precautionary measure while local law enforcement conducts their investigation.



Please rest assured that all students and staff are safe, and the school day is continuing as normal inside the building. We are in close communication with the authorities and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.



Dan Lunt

